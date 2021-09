CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are fast approaching, and Macy’s is looking to hire 1,500 people in Illinois. The jobs are for Macy’s, as well as Bloomingdales and Bluemercury stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers. A national hiring event is coming up on Thursday at Macy’s Minooka fulfillment center. Candidates are urged to apply online before the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com, and bluemercury.com. Nationwide, there are about 76,000 positions available – about 48,000 for the holiday season and the rest permanent full- and part-time opportunities. “Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO