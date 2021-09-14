CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Professor: COVID-19 proving to be the ultimate cop-killer, especially in Georgia

Savannah Morning News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose against defunding the police should also oppose depopulating the police and encourage law enforcement to get vaccinated. This is a column by John A. Tures, a professor of political science at LaGrange College. He is a regular contributor to the Savannah Morning News. When I was a college student,...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cases of COVID-19 on the decline among Georgia children

ATLANTA — Cases of COVID-19 among schoolchildren have sharply declined since a peak at the end of August, according to the Georgia Department of Health. The seven-day average of cases among children ages 0 to 17 was 1,063 on Sept. 16, down from a peak of 2,183 on Aug. 29. That’s more than a 51% decrease. Nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 during the peak were among children ages 10 to 17. On Sept. 16, the seven-day average among children in that age group had dropped to 616, a 56% decrease.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia college professors demand mask mandates

Dennis Loubiere thought he did everything correctly. He got vaccinated against COVID-19, maintained physical distance in public and wore a face mask where recommended. The Kennesaw State University professor taught students virtually over the summer, and decided it would be safe to return to campus for fall classes. He felt comfortable with his decision because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to mask in public.
GEORGIA STATE
The Bold Italic

UCSF Professor Reminds Us That More People Have Died of Covid-19 Than Portland’s Population

Our understanding of Covid-19 is that it’s slowly, but surely, becoming an endemic disease— rather than one described as part of a pandemic. Alas, this means the once novel pathogen isn’t going away anytime soon, nor is the dangerously fatal disease it causes. (It’s this very reason why Contra Costa County has begun thinking of how to contend with Covid-19 for the next five or even ten years.)
PORTLAND, OR
wtoc.com

Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 postpone surgeries

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s public safety net hospital is the latest to temporarily cancel elective surgeries, saying it’s overrun with COVID-19 patients. Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said Wednesday that the hospital was “inundated” with patients over Labor Day even as it officially diverted ambulances. More than 5,900 people...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Georgia professors demand stricter COVID-19 guidelines at state-funded schools

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — COVID-19 guidelines at public universities in Georgia are described by some as lax and faculty members across the state aren’t happy about it. At least 17 colleges and universities in Georgia have had a weeklong series of protests, which are sponsored by Georgia’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors.
GEORGIA STATE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia sets new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals remains above 6,000, the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The Peach State reported 5,203 new cases and 41 confirmed deaths Wednesday. Meanwhile, South Carolina 2,997 new cases and 25 deaths blamed on COVID. The statistics...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsOne

COVID-19 Becomes Biggest Cop Killer As Police Unions Fight Vaccine Mandates

It appears the whole “blue lives matter” thing doesn’t always apply in the minds of many cops and police union members across the nation. Sure, they’ll go full “back the blue” in the face of protests against police violence or whenever a story pops up about cops being killed in the line of duty. But when it comes to keeping officers safe from a deadly virus during a global pandemic, far too many members of law enforcement are failing to keep that same energy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

As Texas draws its maps, Latinos push for political power

As a Dallas County commissioner, Elba Garcia represents some 670,000 people — nearly the population of a congressional district. The majority of her constituents are Latino and live in the fast-growing suburbs west of Dallas, where they share worries about managing growth, schools and access to health care.Garcia is the area's voice on the commission, but her constituents don't have such neat representation in Congress. The area is divvied up among three House members, according to boundaries drawn by Republican legislators 10 years ago. None is Latino. Garcia says the impact of the divisions is clear: “Everyone gets cut...
POLITICS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Reported cases of COVID-19 fall at the University of Georgia

Reported cases of COVID-19 at the University of Georgia fell sharply for the week of Sept. 6-12, down by two-thirds from the preceding week, according to data released today on the University Health Center’s website, which provides weekly updates to the campus community. The number of reported cases is the lowest in a month, since before classes began.
COLLEGES

