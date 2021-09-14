CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Liu Bordizzo on Her Steamy New Film and Reclaiming Her Femininity

By Jessica Baker
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natasha Liu Bordizzo turned 27, closed on a new home, and celebrated her latest film with multiple press-filled days and a Los Angeles premiere all in the same week. I’m exhausted just thinking about it, but the actress is decidedly chipper during our call—and rightfully so. People finally get to see the project she shot nearly two years ago in frigid Montreal. That project is The Voyeurs, an erotic thriller for the modern era that has Bordizzo starring alongside Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, and Ben Hardy. It’s more or less a think piece for society’s obsession with watching others live out their lives. Through its many twists and turns, the film asks the questions, Should we really be watching, and at what cost? It’s arguably the steamiest movie of 2021, and if you think you know how it ends, guess again.

