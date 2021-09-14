CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Keir Starmer made backroom deal to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn and then broke it, union chief says

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29usqq_0bvUQT5q00

Keir Starmer agreed a backroom deal to lift Jeremy Corbyn's suspension from Labour but then rowed back on it following a backlash, Len McCluskey has claimed.

The former Unite chief warned the Labour leader “risks becoming fixed in the public’s mind as someone who can’t be trusted” – citing both the episode and Sir Keir's decision to abandon some leadership election pledges.

Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour for his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's report into antisemitism in Labour, but reinstated after clarifying his comments.

But the decision caused an immediate backlash, following which Sir Keir said Mr Corbyn would not have the party whip restored. The former leader is now a Labour member and an MP but not a Labour MP.

Writing in the Guardian Mr McCluskey said an "agreed form of words" had been negotiated with Sir Keir's office for Mr Corbyn's clarification, after which it was agreed he would be reinstated.

He said he and other figures on the left had been told by Sir Keir's team that Mr Corbyn's compliance would mean "the suspension will be lifted, after due process, and Jeremy will be back to normal”.

Mr McCluskey also said Sir Keir had indicated on the telephone to him that he had personally suspended Mr Corbyn, rather than the party's disciplinary apparatus acting independently.

In a detailed recollection by the former Unite general secretary, the sitting Labour leader is quoted as having said: “He put me in an impossible position and I had no choice.”

The distinction over who suspended Mr Corbyn is important because the EHRC's report said the Labour leadership should not get involved in the party's disciplinary process.

In an account of a meeting about Mr Corbyn's suspension, Mr McCluskey wrote: “[Labour deputy leader Angela] Rayner began by requesting our discussion be confidential. Given what happened subsequently, I no longer feel bound by that.

“[Left-wing Labour MP Jon] Trickett and I asked if there was a way to negotiate a settlement to avoid an internal war. Starmer replied that he didn’t want a war and was happy to talk about ways to reach a solution.

“He indicated that a clarification statement by Corbyn could be a way of resolving the issue. ‘Are you saying that if we could reach an agreed form of words that both Jeremy and you, Keir, are happy with, then the suspension could be lifted?’ I asked. ‘Yes,’ Starmer said. The others also agreed.”

The former union chief said the form of the statement was subsequently negotiated with Sir Keir's aides.

Regarding the backlash after Mr Corbyn was reinstated, Mr Starmer said: “I don’t know if Starmer was taken by surprise by the backlash, but it soon became clear he was going to crumble

“Starmer reneged on our deal … Corbyn was now told that if he wanted the whip restored, he would have to make an apology – which prompted the question: if an apology was so important to the leadership, why didn’t they include one in the statement they co-wrote?”

Labour did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

In the aftermath of the ECHR report's publication former leader Mr Corbyn had said that “one antisemite is one too many” but that the problem in Labour had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons” by political opponents. The comments caused anger, leading to Mr Corbyn's suspension from the party.

But the former leader later posted a clarification, stating that "concerns about antisemitism are neither ‘exaggerated’ nor ‘overstated’" and that he had only wished to say that "the vast majority of Labour party members were and remain committed antiracists deeply opposed to antisemitism.”". He was reinstated shortly after.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keir Starmer backs ‘women-only spaces’ in ‘specific circumstances’, amid Labour row

Labour will continue to back the Equality Act – which allows for the provision of ‘women only’ spaces – as issues around trans rights threaten to open a row in the party.The Labour leader’s spokesman said he remained wedded to the policy on which the party fought the last general election – and that there was “no reason to expect it is going to change”.This meant backing “the implementation of the Equality Act, including the single-sex exemption which allows the provision of women-only spaces”.The law “rightly assumes the inclusion of trans women, except in specific circumstances”, the spokesman said,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unite union leader Sharon Graham to miss Labour conference to ‘prioritise’ workers’ disputes

Unite union’s new leader has revealed she will not attend Labour’s annual conference this weekend, insisting ongoing industrial disputes with workers will have to take “priority”.Elected leader of the union – one of Labour’s biggest financial backers – on a vow to take the union “back to the workplace”, Sharon Graham insisted the move was not a “snub” towards Sir Keir Starmer.According to the BBC, Ms Graham, who succeeded Len McCluskey last month, is the first Unite general secretary not to attend the party’s annual conference, stressing she’ll instead be with members.“At this time, my place is with workers and...
BORIS JOHNSON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Len Mccluskey
newschain

Unions call for delay in Starmer’s Labour Party reform plans

Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to change Labour’s leadership rules have run into an early setback after failing to secure union support. The Labour leader has set out plans to end the one member, one vote system which elected Jeremy Corbyn and replace it with a return to an electoral college which would give MPs and unions a greater say.
WORLD
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s ‘10 principles’ for power leave out pledges that won him Labour leadership

Keir Starmer has unveiled “10 key principles” behind his pitch for power, but omitted many of the left-wing pledges that helped win him the Labour leadership.Promises to pursue “economic justice”, “common ownership”, “equality” and to “defend migrants’ rights” are not mentioned in a 14,000-word essay released ahead of a make-or-break party conference.Instead, the Labour leader’s “10 simple key principles” include to “put hard-working families first”, to reward people who “work hard and play by the rules”, and to restore “honesty, decency and transparency in public life”.They are intended to “form a new agreement between Labour and the British people”,...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference: Keir Starmer sets out what he stands for in essay

Sir Keir Starmer has published an 11,500 word essay on what he stands for and how he wants to change the UK, ahead of his party's conference. The Labour leader says the country is at a crossroads after the pandemic and is "crying out for change". If elected prime minister,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Antisemitism#Leadership Election#Uk#Unite#Ehrc#Echr#Antiracists
The Independent

Keir Starmer is going to ‘unlock Britain’s potential’ – stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before

One word accounts for 18 of the 12,275 words (including subject headings) to be found in Keir Starmer’s widely awaited long read, which is mainly on the subject of Keir Starmer.The essay, published on the eve of the Labour Party conference and now placed on the record as a kind of ideological backbone for Keir’s (and the party’s) fight for power in the next few years, has one crucial theme.Potential.That’s what it’s all about. Potential, potential, potential.British people have so much potential. Seventeen of the 18 references to potential are all about them, with the remaining solitary mention devoted to...
U.K.
The Independent

What is Keir Starmer trying to achieve in his 14,000-word pamphlet?

The Labour leader started writing his long essay, now published as a Fabian Society pamphlet, when he was travelling the country this year, talking to people whose votes the party had lost. He claims to have sensed that Boris Johnson’s appeal was beginning to wear thin, and that people were...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Sir Keir Starmer says Tories are difficult opponents to pin down

Labour has previously “tied its own arms behind its back”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he admitted the Tories were difficult opponents to pin down in a 12,000 word essay setting the direction of his party. The Labour leader said his party was consumed by “self-doubt and navel gazing”...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer sparks a new Labour civil war after vowing to overhaul the rules for electing the party's leader as left-wing activists mobilise to oppose the shake-up and accuse him of a 'bureaucratic attack'

Sir Keir Starmer has sparked a new Labour civil war after unveiling plans to radically overhaul the way the party chooses its leader. Sir Keir wants to scrap the current 'one member, one vote' system and replace it with a version of the electoral college system which was previously used by the party.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour’s Dan Jarvis to step down as Mayor of South Yorkshire after single term

The Labour mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, has announced he will step down next spring after a single four-year term in the post.The one-time soldier, who is also MP for Barnsley Central, said serving in the roll had been an "extraordinary privilege" but he would not seek re-election in May.The announcement raises the possibility of an unpredictable contest in a region which, though staunchly Labour, surprised commentators by returning a trio of Tory MPs at the 2019 general election. It was – and remains – avowedly pro-Brexit.In a video announcing his decision released on Monday, Mr Jarvis said:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer must unify Labour conference by welcoming Corbyn back, says John McDonnell

Next week’s Labour conference could be Sir Keir Starmer’s last chance to unify his party and set out a compelling vision for the country if he is to avoid a repeat of the 2019 ballot-box defeat in a general election that could be less than a year away, leading left winger John McDonnell has warned.Sir Keir should break through activist “frustration” with his leadership by restoring the whip to predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and setting out a radical platform of policies on issues like ending child poverty, scrapping university tuition fees and delivering a “green new deal” on the climate emergency...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

253K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy