San Diego, CA

Just in Time for Foster Youth to Host 4th Annual “Shark Tank” Inspired Competition

 8 days ago

San Diego CA— On Saturday, September 18, three transition-age foster youth will face off in front of a panel of expert judges for a chance to win a $3,000 investment in their business ideas. Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a local nonprofit that helps young individuals transition from foster care to self-sufficiency and well-being, will host its fourth annual entrepreneurial competition during its Pathways to Financial Power conference.

