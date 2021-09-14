Just in Time for Foster Youth to Host 4th Annual “Shark Tank” Inspired Competition

Whether we think we personally know people affected by it or not, it’s impossible these days to avoid hearing the subject of the “opioid crisis” raised again and again. The Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, who made a fortune promoting the reckless overprescription and overuse of OxyContin, have been put out of business in a $3 billion settlement; but the damage has already been done. Far too many Americans got a taste of sweet oblivion when opioids were all-too-easily available and found it difficult if not impossible to come back to living without them – often at great cost to their health, families and careers.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO