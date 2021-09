The Pirates had to use some late-game strategy to win their game against the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night in Miami. The scoring started for the Bucs in the top of the 1st, as Bryan Reynolds scored on an error by Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm on a hit by Jacob Stallings. The Marlins would tie it up in the bottom of the 2nd when Eddy Alvarez hit a groundball single to right field that scored Jesus Sanchez. In the top of the 6th, the Pirates took the lead for good as Cole Tucker hit an RBI-sac fly to center field to score Colin Moran.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO