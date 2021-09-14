CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remittance processor Remitly targets nearly $7 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Remittance processor Remitly Inc is aiming for a valuation of nearly $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

IN THIS ARTICLE
