Joe Woods has been getting heat from fans as of late. One of two things is true; either Joe Woods’ system is not compatible for the NFL or the players he has are not as good as advertised. What this means is if the Browns’ defense continues to be exploited as the Chiefs did in the season opener, either Woods or Andrew Berry won’t be here much longer. The team spent too much money on this defense and drafted too many prospects for this to be a recurring thing.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO