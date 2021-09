Some new music from Roddy Ricch is coming our way as “The Box” rapper unveils a new title for his upcoming album on his Instagram Story. LIVE LIFE FA$T is what the 22-year-old says will be the album’s title (“as of now”). Previously, the Compton rapper was going to go with Love Is Barely Real Anymore that he tweeted in a since-deleted tweet back in 2020, “Love Is Barely Real Anymore…… otw,” he wrote per HotNewHipHop. The acronym of that album title was “L.I.B.R.A” which is the rapper’s zodiac sign.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO