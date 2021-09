By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in this year’s draft, and he was taken 15th overall. That of course means that 14 teams didn’t want him, and four teams wanted a quarterback but wanted someone else. It’s only natural, then, that we’re going to pay a little extra attention whenever Jones matches up against one of those other first-round quarterbacks from the 2021 draft. He got his first opportunity on Sunday, with the first head-to-head matchup with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. You can go ahead and put down a notch in the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO