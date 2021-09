The company added that its initial plan is to launch Assets for the business and personal customers in the United Kingdom. Wise, a British Fintech firm, launched a feature called Assets on Tuesday, the feature gives users a chance to invest in stocks using different currencies while spending on their stocks at the same time. This new feature, Assets, provides customers with an opportunity to make investments in iShares World Equity Index Fund which is managed by BlackRock. The fund keeps track of a pool of 1,557 major global public companies. Some of the fund’s holdings include popular companies such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO