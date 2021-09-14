A 20-Year Megadrought Threatens Hydropower In The West

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — As the drought worsens in Marin County, water officials are considering an expensive solution: desalination. That plan could land the county in a bidding war. Desalination is an idea that surfaces every time drought comes around and usually gets set aside as soon as the drought passes. Now, Marin is taking another look at taking water from right out of the bay. “So we previously looked at a permanent desalination facility back in 2010,” says Emma Detwiler of the Marin Municipal Water District. “It would be placed down in San Rafael, by the bay, close to the Central...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO