18 Reasons Why Big Cruise Ships Are Better Than Smaller Boats
From diverse cuisine to endless activities, booking a vacation with a large cruise ship over a smaller boat tour gives you A LOT of bang for your buck. While small ocean liners and vessels can offer access to diminutive cities, a potentially more exclusive experience, and a heightened level of luxury, they also come with a hefty price tag and limited onboard offerings. Big ships, on the other hand, will keep you dancing, playing, partying, eating, and having fun from the moment you step onboard to the morning of your final breakfast. If you’re debating between booking a small boat tour or going with a big cruise ship, here are 18 benefits of cruising BIG!www.fodors.com
Comments / 0