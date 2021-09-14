CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

18 Reasons Why Big Cruise Ships Are Better Than Smaller Boats

By Jeff Bogle
FodorsTravel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom diverse cuisine to endless activities, booking a vacation with a large cruise ship over a smaller boat tour gives you A LOT of bang for your buck. While small ocean liners and vessels can offer access to diminutive cities, a potentially more exclusive experience, and a heightened level of luxury, they also come with a hefty price tag and limited onboard offerings. Big ships, on the other hand, will keep you dancing, playing, partying, eating, and having fun from the moment you step onboard to the morning of your final breakfast. If you’re debating between booking a small boat tour or going with a big cruise ship, here are 18 benefits of cruising BIG!

www.fodors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

These Nimble Expedition Cruise Ships Are Built for Adventure—and Luxury

Forget floating cities pinballing between overcrowded, underwhelming ports. As the cruise industry defrosts from its Covid-imposed yearlong hiatus, it’s radically refocusing by launching a spate of nimble new vessels that combine voyages to far-flung destinations with abundant high-end amenities. “These ships are the best of both worlds,” says Expedition Trips founder and president Ashton Palmer, whose agency focuses on this very niche. “We’re in an unprecedented boom period for small-ship cruising—every line is trying to outdo the others, whether on hardware or the itineraries.” He adds that even charter vets should consider booking one of these adventurous trips: Larger ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ksfr.org

Pandemic Cruise Ship Vacations: Are They Truly Safe?

After many months of staying at home during the pandemic, both Americans and New Mexicans are ready to drive, fly, and yes, sail once again. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper sat down with Dr. David Freedman, Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Birmingham to find out if it’s truly safe going on that long-anticipated and well-deserved vacation.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Cruise Ship Lingo: Know the Cruise Terminology

Embarking on a cruise can have you feeling as though you are entering a strange foreign land with a whole new language to learn and decode. English is the onboard language used most often but the cruise ship terminology and lingo used can leave you unable to decipher what is being spoken about.
AFAR

The Better Way to Cruise in Venice

A meal with a view onboard Uniworld's newly remodeled S.S. “La Venezia.”. Large ocean cruise ships are banned from the city’s historic center but smaller, more environmentally friendly ships can still sail in the Venetian Lagoon. When I arrived in Venice to board the first European river cruise to host...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Greek#Norwegian#Royal Caribbean#Cococay#Bahamian#Coco Beach Club#Carnival Mardi Gras#Big Chicken#Burger Joint#Italian
cruisehive.com

Cruise Hive’s Annual Cruise Ship Awards Are Back!

With the cruise industry making a comeback, so are Cruise Hive’s annual Cruise Ship Awards. Voting has opened, and readers can now choose their favorite. This is now the seventh consecutive awards, but voting remains open for a limited time, with the results announced towards the end of the year.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

5 Latest Cruise Ship Moves – September Update

While the cruise operations restart is dominating the headlines, the cruise ship secondhand market is seeing significant action too. With opportunistic transfers and sales continuing to take place, five significant transactions have occurred in September so far. Here’s a detailed summary of the five latest moves:. Celestyal Experience. Capacity: 1,356.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Celebrity Cruise Ship to Debut Down Under in 2023

Celebrity Cruises announced new itineraries for Celebrity Edge, the revolutionary cruise ship. This includes an entire season Down Under and in New Zealand, where the ship will be offering a wide variety of itineraries which will bring the Edge experience close by from December 2023 through April 2024 for Australians and New Zealanders.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
travelweekly.com

More cruise ships and ports return to operations

More cruise ships and ports returned to service over the last week, with major brands launching from New York, Barcelona, Rome and Baltimore. Royal Caribbean International became the first cruise ship to resume sailing form the New York area with the Oasis of the Seas' weeklong cruise returning to Bayonne, N.J., on Sept. 12. The Oasis is sailing seven-day cruises from Cape Liberty to the Bahamas, visiting Nassau and Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, through October.
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
cruiseindustrynews.com

Tersan Shipyard: From Fishing Vessels to Cruise Ships

Tersan shipyard, despite calling itself a major European shipyard, is new to cruise shipbuilding. “It started with some ferry projects. They were not standard ferries but either 100-percent battery-operated electric ferries or hybrid ferries – electric and LNG combined. And these were highly advanced and challenging projects, which led us to investigate more into the cruise market and passenger market, where it's brought us the Havila coastal passenger vessels,” said Business Development and Marketing Director at Tersan, Sakir Erdogan.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
shermanstravel.com

Why Cruising is Safer Now Than It’s Ever Been Before

As a percentage of the population has resumed non-essential travel, ocean cruise lines have spent the past three months welcoming passengers back aboard an increasing number of ships. Here are several reasons why cruising is safer now than it has ever been. Most Cruise Passengers are Required to be Vaccinated.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Another Caribbean Cruise Port Reopening to Cruise Ships Next Week

Another Caribbean cruise port will reopen to cruise ships next week when Celebrity Equinox visits St. Kitts and Nevis. On September 14, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will host 1,400 passengers on Celebrity Equinox at its Port Zante. The visit by Celebrity Equinox, which is part of its parent company Royal Caribbean Group, will mark the first call by the Royal Caribbean Group to the twin-island since the onset of the pandemic.
cruisehive.com

Celebrity Cruises Cancels Select Sailings for Three Ships

Despite Celebrity Cruises moving ahead with resuming cruise operations, the situation around the world remains fluid, and that includes Asia. The cruise line has sent a letter to guests about cruise cancellations for ships scheduled to sail the region and transatlantic voyages. Celebrity Cruises Cancellations. Celebrity Cruises has informed guests...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning This One Type of Mask

As a number of COVID restrictions have come and gone and come back again, one has remained consistent: You must wear a mask on airplanes. This requirement was instituted by many airlines early in the pandemic to keep air travel safe, and government agencies around the world have doubled down on this with their own mandates. Airlines have issued fines, pulled passengers from planes, and even canceled entire flights as a result of people flouting mask rules over the last year. Now, some companies are taking their mandates even further by banning one type of mask altogether. Read on to find out what face covering could keep you from being allowed on future flights.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Banned From These Destinations in 2 Weeks

The continued spread of the Delta variant has managed to erase months of progress by causing COVID-19 to surge again—especially among the unvaccinated. Of course, large gatherings make transmission even more likely, which is why some public health departments have enacted regulations that limit the size of crowds or require that anyone in attendance has received their shots. The latest example of this is in Los Angeles, where unvaccinated people will be banned from visiting popular amusement parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood, when new regulations go into effect early next month.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion Has a Secret Trick They Play on Guests

If you have ever dreamed of getting married at Walt Disney World Resort, there are a number of special locations that you can do it!. Really, you can get married almost anywhere on property, but the original location for Disney World weddings was the Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. The Wedding Pavilion was designed with a Cinderella theme in mind, and a few years ago, when the building turned 25, it was reimagined and now looks more beautiful than ever.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Face Outrageous Hold Times of Over FOUR Hours

Walt Disney World Resort is undeniably a popular destination. Disney lovers from all over the world enjoy soaking up the magic at the property’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This means that, inevitably, Guest Relations wait times are often long, but...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Launch of Disney World’s Paid FastPass System Is Around the Corner

As previously announced, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland will be retired and instead Lightning Lane will debut — a paid service. In case you are not aware, Lightning Lane will be part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered. Disney Genie+ will be a paid system that will charge Disney World Guests $15 per person per day to utilize the Lighting Line, which will be the old FastPass+ queue. Walt Disney World Guests will be able to pick one return time at a time for select attractions and skip the lines when their turn arrives.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Carnival targets ‘circular economy’ on cruise ships

Carnival Corporation’s nine brands are focusing on a “circular economy model”, according to the goals in its latest sustainability report. The report confirms the cruise giant’s sustainability goals and aspirations across six focus areas. They are: climate action; circular economy; good health and well-being; sustainable tourism; biodiversity and conservation; diversity,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy