From Space Camp to space, Inspiration4's Chris Sembroski readies for trip of a lifetime

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Sembroski's lifelong passion for space exploration will pay off with a trip to orbit Earth aboard the Inspiration4 mission. Sembroski, a data engineer for Lockheed Martin and Air Force veteran, has been working in fields adjacent to space almost all his life. From high school when he would spend nights stargazing on the roof of the building to his days at college, building and launching model rockets, Sembroski is no stranger to space.

www.space.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
