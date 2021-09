At a Gainesville news conference on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stood by a city employee who incorrectly claimed that the COVID-19 vaccination “changes your RNA.” Darris Friend, who has worked for Gainesville for more than two decades, followed his false claim up with, “So for me, that’s a problem. It’s about our freedom and liberty. It’s not about the vaccine.” DeSantis looked down briefly, but did not correct Friend at the time or afterward. A reporter for ABC7 tweeted that the governor’s office issued a response to the clip, saying, “The governor has never said the vaccine changes your RNA. This is not the governor’s opinion.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO