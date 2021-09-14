Former Saints DE Parys Haralson Passes Away at Age 37
Former NFL defensive end/linebacker Parys Haralson passed away on Monday. He was 37 years old. "The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones." - San Francisco 49ers.1130thetiger.com
Comments / 0