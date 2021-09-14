CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

By Philip Pullella
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlX0q_0bvULlqz00
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom in Presov, Slovakia, September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends.

Francis flew to the city of Presov, in eastern Slovakia, where he presided at a long service known as a Divine Liturgy, a Byzantine rite used by Eastern Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

The pope wove his homily around the theme of Christian identity, saying crosses and crucifixes were often used superficially by Christians.

Speaking to about 30,000 worshippers, he said many Christians had crucifixes or crosses around their necks, on walls in their homes, in their cars and in their pockets but had no real relationship with Jesus.

"What good is this, unless we stop to look at the crucified Jesus and open our hearts to him," he said. "Let us not reduce the cross to an object of devotion, much less to a political symbol, to a sign of religious and social status."

In 1950 in Presov, the communist authorities forced the Eastern Rite Catholics, who owe their allegiance to the Pope, to join the Orthodox Church. A number of Eastern Rite clerics who refused were jailed.

APPEAL TO RELIGION

In Hungary, where the pope stopped briefly on Sunday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has appealed to religious sentiment in his anti-immigrant and nationalist politics, saying that Hungary's Christian heritage risked disappearing.

After his meeting with the pope on Sunday, Orban said he asked the pontiff "not to let Christian Hungary perish". The pope said in Hungary that the country could preserve its Christian roots while opening up to the needy. read more

At the liturgy on Tuesday, Francis also again appeared to warn Christians against the use of their religion in so-called culture wars that he believes hurt the common good.

"How often do we long for a Christianity of winners, a triumphalist Christianity that is important and influential,

that receives glory and honour?" he said.

In Slovakia, the far-right Kotlebovci-People's Party Our Slovakia says it stands on three pillars - Christian, national and social - and has vowed to prevent immigration of mostly Muslim refugees.

"The cross is not a flag to wave, but the pure source of a new way of living," Francis said, adding that a true believer "views no one as an enemy, but everyone as a brother or sister".

A number of political parties in Europe, including several far-right parties in the east, use crosses on their party flags or symbols.

In Hungary, one of Orban's government allies, the tiny Christian Democratic Peoples' Party (KDNP), uses a cross on their symbol. The far-right nationalist Our Homeland Party (Mi Hazank) uses the Byzantine cross, which has two horizontal beams.

The pope later visited one of the most impoverished communities in Slovakia, a settlement of Roma people, where he condemned prejudice and discrimination against them, saying it was wrong to pigeonhole entire ethnic groups. read more

He then held a rally with young Slovak Catholics attended by around 20,000 people at a stadium in Kosice before he was due to return to Bratislava. He returns to Rome on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
The Independent

'Some wanted me dead:' Pope acknowledges right-wing critics

Pope Francis has acknowledged his increasingly vocal conservative critics, saying their “nasty comments” were the work of the devil and adding that “some wanted me dead” after his recent intestinal surgery.Francis made the comments during a Sept. 13 private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits soon after he arrived in the Slovak capital of Bratislava during his just-finished visit. A transcript of the encounter was published Tuesday by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, which often provides after-the-fact accounts of Francis’ closed-door meetings with his fellow Jesuits when he's on the road.Francis showed his dark sense of humor throughout the encounter,...
RELIGION
Public Radio International PRI

Pope Francis wraps up Hungary-Slovakia trip

Pope Francis made headlines on his trip to Hungary and Slovakia this week. Commenting on Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, Pope Francis said he would still provide them their communion rights. The World’s Carol Hills spoke with reporter Inés San Martín from the Catholic news site Crux about the pope’s trip.
WORLD
audacy.com

Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

SASTIN, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis urged Slovakians on Wednesday to look out for the neediest among them as he ended his first post-surgery trip with a huge open-air Mass that drew tens of thousands of people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cheering, maskless crowds lined Francis’ motorcade route through...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
Arkansas Online

Pope soothes wounds in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Pope Francis honored Slovakian Holocaust victims and atoned for Christian complicity in wartime crimes as he sought to promote reconciliation Monday in a country where a Catholic priest was president of a Nazi puppet state that deported tens of thousands of its Jews. "Your history is our...
RELIGION
Times Daily

Energized pope cracks jokes, greets fans in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis cracked jokes Monday and took an ambling walk to greet well-wishers as he opened his first full day in Slovakia in good health and spirits ahead of a solemn encounter with the country’s Jewish community. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
RELIGION
Times Daily

Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Politics#Orthodox Churches#Christians#Eastern Catholic#The Orthodox Church#Eastern Rite#Christianity#Muslim#Our Homeland Party#Byzantine#Slovak Catholics
AFP

Pope heads to Budapest and Orban talks, then Slovakia

Just weeks after major surgery and despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis embarks Sunday on his 34th international trip with visits to Slovakia and Budapest, including talks with populist leader Viktor Orban. The 84-year-old has a typically packed schedule -- half a day in Budapest for a religious event and then three days in Slovakia -- during which his physical health will be closely scrutinised. In July, the pontiff spent 10 days in hospital after undergoing an operation for a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation in the intestine that required removing part of his colon. The operation sparked rumours the Argentine might step down, but he laughed these off, insisting resigning never crossed his mind.
RELIGION
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

France apologizes to Algerians who fought for colonizers

French President Emmanuel Macron apologized Monday to Algerians who fought alongside French colonial forces in Algeria’s war for independence, and were then massacred and ostracized as traitors.In a solemn ceremony interrupted by the cries of one fighter’s daughter, Macron also promised a law guaranteeing reparations for the contingent known as the harkis. The distraught woman, who said she grew up in a camp where France sequestered harkis after the war, argued that the law wouldn’t go far enough to fix the damage.Harkis and their descendants feel France abandoned and mistreated them after the war, one of the darkest chapters...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Place
Rome, IT
AFP

Macron seeks 'new step' towards Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday meets with Algerians who fought for France in their country's war of independence in a fresh attempt to come to grips with a dark chapter in French colonial history. Hundreds of thousands of Algerian Muslims -- known as Harkis -- served as auxiliaries in the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. At the end of the war -- waged on both sides with extreme brutality including widespread torture -- the French government left the Harkis to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that it would look after them. Trapped in Algeria, many were massacred as the country's new masters took brutal revenge.
POLITICS
The Independent

Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak's ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.Born...
WORLD
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.”For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. The atmosphere was somber, angry and dire.China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said: “We are...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Key Libya commander suspends duties ahead of December vote

Libya s powerful, east-based commander announced Wednesday he was suspending his role as leader of a self-styled Libyan army for the next three months — the clearest indication yet that he may be contemplating a run for president in December elections. If he runs, commander Khalifa Hifter would be a frontrunner in the Dec. 24 vote but his candidacy would stir controversy in western Libya and the capital of Tripoli the stronghold of his opponents, mostly Islamists Hifter’s forces had besieged Tripoli in a year-long campaign that tried to capture the city. The campaign ultimately failed last year,...
WORLD
The Independent

Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy” and offered condolences to the families of the victims. “Those who survived (I wish) the speediest recovery. Today seven kids will be transported to Moscow for treatment,” Falkov said at a memorial ceremony in Perm, a city of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

EU backs France in submarine dispute, asking: Is America back?

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers expressed support and solidarity with France on Monday during a meeting in New York to discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with Paris in favor of a U.S. and British deal. Speaking after the closed-door meeting on...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy