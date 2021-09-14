What Does It Mean To ‘Never Forget’?

Those two words, “Never Forget” echo in our minds over the past two decades since four planes were used as weapons to wreak havoc and destruction and take lives. 2977 people died between the three locations: The World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and The Pentagon and the ripple effect expanded out to the world, as likely everyone in this country knew someone who either died at one of those sites or was a First Responder who answered the call, at their own peril.