Shane Mosley Reveals He Bet $1M On Himself To Beat Canelo In 2012 Loss When Purse Was $600K

By Manouk Akopyan
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sugar” Shane Mosley’s unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez not only impacted his professional record but his wallet as well, the Hall of Fame fighter has revealed. "They were gonna pay me $600,000 [for the Alvarez fight], but I made a bet for a million dollars that I was gonna beat Canelo, and if I would've won I’d have $6 million," Mosley told Mario Lopez on “OK Bet.”

