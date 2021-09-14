CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Brianna Williams’ next pretrial hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
 8 days ago
Brianna Williams in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville military mother -- whose case made national news -- is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday morning.

Taylor Williams was 5 years old when her mother, Brianna Williams, reported her missing from their Brentwood home on Nov. 6, 2019.

Taylor Williams and her mother Brianna Williams

[ Warrant: Taylor Williams was left home alone 'at least every other day,' neighbor says ]

The child’s remains were found six days later in her mother’s home state of Alabama and Brianna was arrested shortly after.

Brianna’s next court pretrial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the following charges in connection to her daughter’s disappearance:

  • aggravated child abuse
  • child neglect
  • lying to law enforcement
  • tampering with evidence

She has not been charged in Taylor’s death.

Action News Jax obtained Taylor’s autopsy report in December 2020.

It revealed that there was no definitive evidence of violence on the bones recovered, but there were some signs of neglect or severe illness. It was not enough to make a determination of how she died, according to the report.

The medical examiner believes Taylor died several weeks to several months prior to being found in Demopolis, Alabama.

