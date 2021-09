A female contestant has been removed from Married at First Sight UK for “aggression” and “unacceptable behaviour”.Nikita Jasmine, a 26-year-old from Durham, appeared in the first two weeks of the newly revamped E4 series, during which she was described as having “sassiness, confidence and lots of opinions”.However, she has since been asked to leave the reality show after “a situation escalated off camera”, Channel 4 has said.The channel’s statement said that Nikita’s “aggression” had been “unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour”, and added: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO