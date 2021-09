Night had fallen across Flushing Meadows when Emma Raducanu, playing up to her queen of New York status with relish, swapped her red-and-blue playing garb for a dazzling black cocktail dress. The sartorial switch conjured quite the mood, as she lost herself in the sensation of being the US Open champion. At 18, she was three years shy of legal drinking age in this city, but the headiest of achievements still called for a certain sass. “The day’s going great,” she grinned, a streak of mischief emerging through her customary cool. “How’s yours?”

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO