Pontiac, MI

Pontiac resident named VP of The National Bowling Association

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Collins Sr. of Pontiac, was elected vice president of The National Bowling Association, (TNBA) Inc., effective Sept. 1, according to an announcement. Collins has been a member of the TNBA, since 1979, and has served in numerous leadership capacities. He was president of the Pontiac Senate from 2005-2017, and has served as treasurer of the Pontiac Senate since 2017. He also served as the scholarship chairperson since 2012.

