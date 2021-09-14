(KMIZ)

Missouri added more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

According to the data from the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services , 1,530 new cases of the virus were found with PCR testing.

Missouri State COVID-19 Dashboard on Sept. 14, 2021.

Antigen testing revealed another 613 new cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in Missouri dropped Tuesday from 11.4% on Monday to 11.1%.

Missouri also recorded an additional 137 new coronavirus-related deaths. According to the state health department, 125 of those deaths happened in August.

Officials said the additional virus-related deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.

At least 11,010 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19.

Hospitals across the state are treating 1,871 coronavirus patients.

More than 3.2 million Missourians have started the vaccination process against COVID-19.

That's 52.7% of the state's population.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .