Millennial Money: Beat your summer ‘revenge shopping’ debt

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did you spend your “hot vax summer”? If you indulged in revenge shopping, dining and travel, your summer fun may have its own payback in the form of lingering debt. To pay off what you racked up over the past few months, start by taking account of what you owe, then pick a strategy to pay it off. You have a few options to choose from. Once you’ve decided how to resolve your debt, examine the attitudes and behaviors that got you into this situation to begin with so you can avoid going into debt in the future.

