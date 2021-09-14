Thousands of jobs available as companies look for holiday workers

If you’re looking to pick up some extra pay during the holiday season, several major employers are looking for seasonal workers.



Among the companies posting tens of thousands of positions are the U.S. Postal Service, Kohl's and Michael's.



They're all expecting strong holiday sales and need employees.



The consulting firm KPMG is predicting a 7% hike in consumer purchases compared to 2020.



But some companies may have trouble filling their openings. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics says there was a record 10.9 million vacancies during the month of July.