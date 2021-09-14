CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brilliant Earth looks to raise up to $267 million in IPO, be valued at up to $1.5 billion

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based jewelry company could be valued at up to $1.51 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $266.7 million, as it is offering 16.67 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The company expects to have about 16.67 million Class A shares, 32.47 million Class B shares and 45.20 million Class C shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BRLT." J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Cowen are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $11.8 million on revenue of $163.0 million for the six months ended June 30, after income of $12.0 million on revenue of $251.8 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.9% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 5.0%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

Freshworks prices IPO at $36 a share, raising more than $1 billion

Freshworks Inc. priced its initial public offering at $36 a share Tuesday night, above its expected range of $32 to $34 a share. That range had already been upgraded from the original $28- to $32-a-share range. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company, which provides customer experience and management services as well...
STOCKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

First Watch to raise up to $218M in its IPO

First Watch on Wednesday priced shares for its upcoming initial public offering at between $17 and $20 per share, a price that could help the breakfast-and-lunch chain raise as much as $218 million. At $20, the company would be valued at more than $1 billion. The 423-unit chain will be...
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
MarketWatch

General Mills earnings beat the Street with pet food and cooking-at-home trends expected to continue

General Mills Inc. shares rose 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $627 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 99 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 89 cents. Sales of $4.54 billion were up from $4.36 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.30 billion. "General Mills expects changes in consumer behaviors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic will result in ongoing elevated consumer demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels," the company said in its earnings release. Changes include working from home, more cooking and baking and a bigger pet population with consumers spending more on pet food. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and newly-acquired pet product brands Nudges and True Chews. For fiscal 2022, General Mills is guiding for organic net sales growth at the higher end of its previous outlook in the range of a 1%-to-3% decline. General Mills stock has slipped 1.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 16%.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Alphabet's Wager on Freshworks Is Up $900 Million After Software Company's IPO

Alphabet's CapitalG investment arm generated hefty returns from an early bet on Freshworks. Freshworks soared 30% on its opening day, and CapitalG owns more than 8% of the company. "It's hard not to feel great," said Gene Frantz, who led CapitalG's Freshworks investment, in an interview on Wednesday. Alphabet's CapitalG...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Raise Up#Brilliant Earth#Renaissance Ipo Etf
MarketWatch

First Watch Restaurant Group sets IPO terms to raise up to $189 million

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based daytime restaurant chain is looking to raise up to $189.2 million. The company is offering 9.46 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $20 a share. With 57.63 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at up to $1.15 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FWRG." BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $281.1 million in the six months ended June 27, after a loss of $31.4 million on revenue of $133.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public during a record year for IPOs, and at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.5%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Money Morning

Why Brilliant Earth Stock Is a Buy on Robinhood IPO Access

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. goes public this week. The Brilliant Earth IPO will try to raise nearly $267 million on 16.67 million shares and value the company at $1.51 billion. The stock will trade at a range between $14 and $16. Whether Brilliant Earth stock is a buy or not may depend on whether or not it falls within that range.
STOCKS
u.today

Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round

With a clutch of high-profile VCs on board, Amasa is going to unveil a one-of-a-kind micropayment stream dashboard. Amasa completes strategic funding round with $1.5 million raised. According to the press release shared with U.Today, Amasa has successfully completed its strategic funding round. In total, its team raises $1.5 million...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cracker Barrel shares drop after profit and revenue misses

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares fell 6.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail/restaurant chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations. Net income totaled $36.4 million, or $1.53, up from $25.1 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.25 missed the FactSet consensus for $2.33. Revenue totaled $784.4 million, up from $495.1 million but below the FactSet consensus of $794.7 million. Restaurant comp growth was 53.5% versus last year and retail comps were up 74.8%. The FactSet consensus was for restaurant comp growth of 62.4% and retail comps of 54.7%. Compared with 2019, revenue was just below $787.1 million reported for the same period that year, restaurant comps were down 6.8% and retail comps were up 18.2%. Cracker Barrel approved a share repurchase program of $100 million, and approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 22, 2021. Cracker Barrel stock is up 5.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy