Who from the sports world would make a good ‘Jeopardy!’ host?

When Jeopardy! begins its 38th season next week, it will do so under a large, Mike Richards-shaped cloud. With the first week of episodes taped before his removal as new permanent host, Richards will be at the helm at the get-go, followed by another series of guest hosts as the show resumes it search for a worthy successor to Alex Trebek. But things aren’t all bad in Jeopardy! world: Ph.D. student Matt Amodio stunned fans at the end of last season with an 18-game win streak, during which he amassed $574,801 in prize money. Amodio’s current total puts him behind only two other players in highest regular-season winnings — Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer) — and if he can keep it up, he just may earn a spot in the Jeopardy! record books. What does Matt Amodio have to aspire to — and what must he avoid? From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, here are 17 Jeopardy! records to beat:

