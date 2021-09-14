CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

First Lady Jill Biden travels to Milwaukee Wednesday

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3354G8_0bvUJVSz00

First Lady Jill Biden visited Milwaukee Wednesday.

Dr. Biden made an appearance at Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School at 11 a.m. Wednesday and highlighted the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

The visit comes on the same day that Dr. Biden will visit Des Moines, Iowa, according to the White House.

After departing Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, the First Lady and Rep. Cindy Axne will visit Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy