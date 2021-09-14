First Lady Jill Biden travels to Milwaukee Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden visited Milwaukee Wednesday.

Dr. Biden made an appearance at Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School at 11 a.m. Wednesday and highlighted the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

The visit comes on the same day that Dr. Biden will visit Des Moines, Iowa, according to the White House.

After departing Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, the First Lady and Rep. Cindy Axne will visit Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

