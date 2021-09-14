CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

RSF Tennis Club to host USTA tournament

By Karen Billing
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8min_0bvUJUaG00

Allie DeNike plays in the 2019 RSF Tennis Club Pro Am. (Jon Clark)

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will host the Rancho Santa Fe Open, a women's USTA pro circuit event on Oct.11-17. The tournament is a $60,000 Pro Challenger event that could attract women in the top 100 in the world.

"I think it will be a great event for our club, our community and the county," said John Chanfreau, general manager of the RSF Tennis Club.

The week before, the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma will be hosting the San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament. "To have a men's professional event and a women's professional event the next week is a big moment for our county and community," Chanfreau said.

The RSF Open will include a Tennis Fest on Friday, Oct. 8, a community event from 3:30-7 p.m. that will bring members, guests, and sponsors together for a day of tennis. Chanfreau said there will be clinics, an opportunity to play with the pros, sponsor demos, a tennis exhibition, music, food and beverages.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rancho Santa Fe Review

RSF Foundation hosts ‘Meet n Greet’for new CEO

Reception guests socializing with new RSF Foundation President/CEO Chris Sichel (center) (Vincent Andrunas) Steven Winters (RSF Garden Club president), Mary Siegrist (with Library Guild of RSF),Sara Shafer (Library Guild of RSF Executive Director), Eric Manese (Future Legends Scholarship Fund President) (Vincent Andrunas) 3/5. Chris Sichel (new RSF Foundation President/CEO), Cass...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Rancho Santa Fe Review

NCL San Diego del Norte Chapter announces annual philanthropic award winners

Earning The Hourglass Award for volunteering 100 hours of service are Ashlyn Garrigan, Pauline Bortnak, and Urmil Hawk-Miller (Robert_McKenzie) President Margaret Griffitts addresses the group (Robert_McKenzie) 3/11. Class of 2024 Hadley, Kelton, Claire, Mary, Ashley, Natalie (Robert_McKenzie) 4/11. Sophia, Caitlin, Lucy (Robert_McKenzie) 5/11. Class of 2026 Sami, Jane, Emily, Mia,...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Usta#Rsf#The Rancho Santa Fe Open#The Rsf Tennis Club#The Barnes Tennis Center
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
51
Followers
276
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy