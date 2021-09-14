RSF Tennis Club to host USTA tournament

Allie DeNike plays in the 2019 RSF Tennis Club Pro Am. (Jon Clark)

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will host the Rancho Santa Fe Open, a women's USTA pro circuit event on Oct.11-17. The tournament is a $60,000 Pro Challenger event that could attract women in the top 100 in the world.

"I think it will be a great event for our club, our community and the county," said John Chanfreau, general manager of the RSF Tennis Club.

The week before, the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma will be hosting the San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament. "To have a men's professional event and a women's professional event the next week is a big moment for our county and community," Chanfreau said.

The RSF Open will include a Tennis Fest on Friday, Oct. 8, a community event from 3:30-7 p.m. that will bring members, guests, and sponsors together for a day of tennis. Chanfreau said there will be clinics, an opportunity to play with the pros, sponsor demos, a tennis exhibition, music, food and beverages.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .