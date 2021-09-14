CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Pine Bush schools reopen with new bus schedules

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Students in the Pine Bush School District returned to the classroom today with new bus schedules.

Thousands of students spent two school days at home due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The district is offering incentives for employees to get a CDL license and drive the buses.

State officials say the DMV will lower the wait time for commercial driver’s license road tests from weeks to days.

Later today, the Pine Bush Board of Education is holding a meeting at the high school beginning at 6:45 p.m.

School officials and parents are expected to further discuss the bus issue and ways to resolve it.

All who attend the meeting must remain socially distanced and wear masks.

The meeting will also be live streamed.

