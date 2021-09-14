CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

The crisis of veterans’ suicides: How one Pa. county is responding | Tuesday Morning Coffee

By John L. Micek
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP4zm_0bvUJAAy00

Good Tuesday Morning, Fellow Seekers.

Carbon County, in northeastern Pennsylvania’s coal country, is home to just 8 percent of the Keystone State’s veterans, but last spring, it had the highest statewide suicide rate among veterans, according to a published report .

A collaboration between the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Carbon County Veterans Affairs Office that aimed to reduce that tragic toll is being held up as an example of a good intervention effort as calls to a veterans’ crisis line spiked in the two weeks leading up to the 20-year observances of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The Veterans Crisis Line received 98 percent more texts, 7 percent more calls, and 40 more online chats during the last two weeks of August, according to data assembled by the National Association of County Commissioners , a trade group for county government leaders.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs attributed the rise to “multiple factors, including the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks,” the county government group wrote in a post to its official website .

“The uptick in veterans seeking mental health assistance suggests a need for increased support for the veterans, military and their families who were and are affected by the Sept. 11 attacks and the subsequent War on Terror,” the county government group wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKuHs_0bvUJAAy00

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

But the group notes, there are resources and programs available for veterans to seek help, and county governments can step in to offer them.

“The NACo Veterans and Military Services Committee brings together more than 100 county officials … to develop and highlight county best practices and policies to promote innovative programs, services and benefits for our nation’s military, veterans and their families,” the county officials organization wrote on its website.

” … For county leaders interested in developing community-based veteran suicide prevention models, resources and examples abound,” it continued. “The Carbon County, Pa. Veterans Affairs Office is collaborating with the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to adopt a Together With Veterans (TWV) model for rural community-based veteran suicide prevention. The key elements of the plan are identifying service members, veterans and family members and screening for suicide risk; promoting connectedness and improving care transitions; and reducing access to lethal suicide methods and enhancing safety planning.”

In an interview last May with the Standard-Speaker newspaper of Hazleton, Joel Mutschler , the director of the DMVA’s Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach said the ‘Together with Veterans’ model is “an excellent way to structure a strategy that will address this concerning issue …  Carbon County is focused and committed on helping veterans in crisis, which makes the county an ideal community partner.”

If you’re a veteran or service member who needs help, or the family member of a veteran or service member you believe needs assistance, you can visit the Department of Military & Veterans Affairs website or follow the agency on Facebook or Twitter for more resources.

You also can visit the the Veterans Crisis Line online, call it on 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text it at 838-255 . The crisis line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Ugv_0bvUJAAy00

Pennsylvania State Capitol Building. (Capital-Star photo by Cassie Miller.)

Our Stuff.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday he would withdraw his nominee to head the Department of State , which oversees the commonwealth’s elections, claiming confirmation hearings would give Republican lawmakers a venue to make bad faith arguments attacking the integrity of the 2020 election, Stephen Caruso reports.

Pennsylvania Corrections Secretary John E. Wetzel , whose career spanned Republican and Democratic administrations, will leave his post on Oct. 1 . The outgoing prisons boss told the Capital-Star he plans to open a criminal justice nonprofit in February.

The union representing 11,000 Pennsylvania prison guards and other corrections staff has filed a lawsuit to block Gov. Tom Wolf’s vaccine policy , Stephen Caruso also reports.

If three Democratic members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have their way, a Depression-era environmental work relief program may make a revival after a nearly 80-year hiatus. Cassie Miller has the details.

State health officials logged 12,406 new cases of COVID-19 between 12 a.m. on Saturday morning and 12 a.m. on Monday morning, as the number of people hospitalized for treatment of the virus also rose, I report.

The Biden administration has announced its ‘comprehensive plan’ to fix high prescription drug prices — but will it? Reporter Marty Schladen , of our sibling site, the Ohio Capital Journal , takes up the question.

On our Commentary Page this morning, columnist Michael Coard , of our partners at the Philadelphia Tribune , wants you to remember these names: Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carol Robertson, Cynthia Wesley, and Sarah Collins . They’re four murdered Black children who changed the course of U.S. history. Activist and grandmother Cynthia Sherbin has a prescription for a future safe from gun violence . And frequent contributor Jill Sunday Bartoli , of Carlisle, Pa., has some reflections on this past weekend’s somber benchmark, and how it might point the way to a brighter future .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpwVc_0bvUJAAy00

( Philadelphia Tribune photo)

Elsewhere.
Twenty thousand Philadelphia school employees have until Sept. 30 to get vaccinated,. The Inquirer explains what happens if they don’t .

A proposed 2 percent tax on hotel rooms in Allegheny County to raise money for tourism is drawing equal parts support and scrutiny , the Post-Gazette reports.

Actor Michael K. Williams’ private funeral service will be held in Harrisburg , where his mother still lives, PennLive reports. ‘ The Wire ‘ star died last week, aged 54.

Parents in Lancaster County are demanding that local school boards defy the state’s mask mandate, LancasterOnline reports (paywall).

The Central York School District is maintaining a book ban after a week of protests, the York Daily Record reports (paywall).

The Wolf administration has been ordered to reveal the details of how it used cannabis as a drug addiction treatment, Spotlight PA reports (via the Morning Call ).

The Citizens’ Voice explains how COVID cases have forced Luzerne County school districts to alter their football schedules .

The Philly school district’s trash problems are continuing , with a vendor blaming staff shortages, WHYY-FM reports.

Thousands of Pennsylvania health system workers will be affected by the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates . WITF-FM breaks it down.

GoErie explains how and when Erie County Council might create a diversity commission.

A new program intended to help rural veterans is coming to Greene County, the Observer-Reporter reports.

City & State PA runs down the legislative efforts to trim the powers of executive branch officials .

Former state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Allegheny , has officially tipped his hat for a GOP bid for lieutenant governor in 2022 , PoliticsPA reports.

A security fence will go up around the U.S. Capitol this Friday as U.S. Capitol Police prep for a Sept. 18 rally in support of people who were imprisoned as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Roll Call reports. Congressional leaders also were briefed on other preparation efforts ahead of the rally.

Here’s your #Philadelphia Instagram of the Day


What Goes On
9 a.m., G50 Irvis: House State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Campaign Finance & Lobbying Reform (a second meeting also is scheduled for 2 p.m.)
10:30 a.m., 205 Ryan: House Labor & Industry Committee
10:30 a.m., East Rotunda: Veterans Service Fair kickoff
11 a.m., Hearing Room 1 North Office Building: Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee
11 a.m., Capitol Fountain: Hunger Action Month kickoff
11 a.m., 515 Irvis: House Health Committee – voting session on mask mandate
12 p.m., Main Rotunda: Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff

What Goes On (Nakedly Political Edition)
5 p.m.: Reception for Allegheny County Court candidate Chelsa Wagner
5:30 p.m.: Reception for Rep. Aaron Kaufer
6 p.m.: Reception for Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton
Ride the circuit, and give at the max, and you’re out at least $2,000 today. Contribution information for Wagner was not available.

WolfWatch
Gov.Tom Wolf heads to Reading for a 10 a.m. newser, where he’ll urge people to get vaccinated.

Heavy Rotation
Here’s some new music from Manic Street Preachers . From their new LP ‘ Ultra Vivid Lament ,’ it’s ‘ Don’t Let the Night Divide Us .’


Tuesday’s Gratuitous Soccer Link
Manchester United will have ‘no excuses’ if the Red Devils fail to perform in Champions League play against Swiss club, Young Boys , today, Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned. The Guardian has the details on the match, scheduled to be played in Bern.

And now you’re up to date.

The post The crisis of veterans’ suicides: How one Pa. county is responding | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Here’s what Pa. lawmakers aren’t coming back early to fix | Thursday Morning Coffee

Good Thursday Morning, Fellow Seekers. There’s always been a performative aspect to our politics. If you’re an elected official who wants to keep your job, it’s often as important to be seen doing something about The Big Problems as it is to actually do something about them. But over the last few years, the balance of power between the performative […] The post Here’s what Pa. lawmakers aren’t coming back early to fix | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Observer-Reporter

PA VetPets answers 'call to action' for area veterans

Omar Brooks wasn’t a dog guy. A 1998 Canon-McMillan graduate, Brooks enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school, completed one tour of duty in Iraq, served in Kuwait and retired as a sergeant in 2008. “I returned from active duty with post-traumatic stress, not being able to be around...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. logs 6.2% decrease in noneducation workers in state, local government | Friday Morning Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Associate Editor Cassie Miller here, filling in for John. Let’s dive right in, shall we? While private sector jobs are rebounding from the COVID-19 closures, noneducation employment growth in state and local governments across the country have all but dried up, Pew Charitable Trusts data suggests. Noneducation state and local jobs, including jobs […] The post Pa. logs 6.2% decrease in noneducation workers in state, local government | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Carbon County, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Carbon County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WITF

Pa.’s looming dementia care crisis, by the numbers

Experts warn Pennsylvania is headed for a profound eldercare crisis as Alzheimer's disease and dementia rates continue to climb. Statistics illustrate the cause of their concern. Colin Deppen/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FireRescue1

Pa. county hosts honor guard training for first responders

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County hosted an honor guard training program this week to coordinate funerals and other formal events honoring first responders. The initiative — a nationwide effort put on by a company based in Florida — aims to help train and organize local emergency personnel to have their own protocols in place for ceremonies, funerals, and other official events, akin to military honor guards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. vaccine providers ready to administer COVID boosters, Beam says | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. When the OK comes down from the federal government, state health officials said Tuesday that Pennsylvania vaccine providers are ready to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots. “Pennsylvania is well prepared to start providing vaccine booster shots just as soon as the CDC provides the approval and guidelines on who can […] The post Pa. vaccine providers ready to administer COVID boosters, Beam says | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Cassie Miller
Person
Rick Saccone
Investopedia

Medical Care for Military Veterans and Retirees

When you were in the service, healthcare for you and members of your family was likely a given. Depending on when you served, your medical care was provided directly at facilities on a military base or possibly contracted to off-base providers. Even though you are no longer a member of...
MILITARY
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Presque Isle celebrates 100 years, announces net-zero initiatives | Tuesday Morning Coffee

The plan for Presque Isle State Park, which includes improvements such as shoreline enhancements and modifications to the park's wastewater system, was announced Monday by Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. The post Presque Isle celebrates 100 years, announces net-zero initiatives | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: state’s rising rate tops U.S. as 4,939 cases added

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,939 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,774 cases per day, up 12% from a week ago, and up 94% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.39 million infections statewide. While nationwide case rates have been slowly declining over the past three weeks, Pennsylvania’s rates ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#County Government#Prison Guards#Fellow Seekers#The Keystone State#Department Of Military#Dmva#Reintegration#Outreach#Facebook#The Department Of State#Republican#Democratic#The Capital Star
rand.org

Suicide Prevention for U.S. Veterans

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Testimony series. RAND testimonies record testimony presented by RAND associates to federal, state, or local legislative committees; government-appointed commissions and panels; and private review and oversight bodies. Permission is given to duplicate this electronic document for personal use only, as long as...
MILITARY
The Independent

Texas governor quietly signs new law further restricting abortions

Without any public ceremony, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has signed a bill into law that further limits access to abortion in the state.The law, Senate Bill 4, bans doctors from providing abortion-inducing medication to women who are seven or more weeks pregnant. The bill passed through Texas’ state legislature in August, and Mr Abbott quietly signed it on Friday, state records show.The new law comes on the heels of Senate Bill 8, a highly restrictive abortion law that Mr Abbott signed with much more fanfare in May. The United States Supreme Court declined to block that law earlier...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

898
Followers
914
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy