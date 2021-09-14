CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 with our guide to Houston concerts, events & more

By Justin Jerkins
365thingsinhouston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss a thing with our guide to 30+ Hispanic Heritage Month events taking place across Houston from Wednesday, September 15 through Saturday, October 16, 2021. National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15 each year, kicking off right around the date when Mexico and many other nations in Central and South America declared independence from Spain.

365thingsinhouston.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
365thingsinhouston.com

The 12 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 24 to 26, 2021

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with the 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26, 2021. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: September 30 to October 3, 2021

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Houston Weekend Guide for Thursday, September 30 through Sunday, October 3, 2021. This weekend, find that perfect pumpkin at one of many fall-forward events taking place around the city, bite the dust while listening to the Houston Symphony’s take on Queen in the Woodlands, spend a few days watching the Astros end their regular season at Minute Maid Park, enter a Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed world while downing delicious local brew, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get a Nightlife: September 20 to 26, 2021

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide for Monday, September 20 to Sunday, September 26, 2021. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: September 20 to 26, 2021

Put on your dancing shoes for these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, September 20 through Sunday, September 26, 2021. Grammy winners and chart toppers can be found across Houston this week, as well a couple of duos that haven’t hit the touring circuit for some time.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
cw39.com

Houston Happens is LIVE on the Road – Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Morning! It’s Friday and that means Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Houston’s favorite historian, Mister McKinney. Along with some special live performers!. There are TWO exciting tours where the public can LEARN...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Make your plucking plans with our 2021 Houston Pumpkin Patches Guide

Take your pick of pumpkins, flowers, and Fall Festival family fun with our guide to farms and pumpkin patches around Houston for the 2021 season. The weather is cooling, sweaters are coming out, and pumpkins are ripe for picking at farms and patches around Houston this season. All autumn long,...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Songs on the Water on Buffalo Bayou

Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Houston Grand Opera present a 90-minute boat ride on Buffalo Bayou that features a recital, plus wine selected by Nice Winery, and a cheese plate. Baritone Ben Edquist, one of today’s premier interpreters of contemporary American opera, will serenade you during the evening along with pianist...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Houston Symphony presents Whole Lotta Shakin’: Swing to Rock at Jones Hall

Let the multi-instrumentalist Dave Bennett and the Houston Symphony Big Band take you on a musical journey through the decades with hits from the Swing Era to classics of Glenn Miller, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more. Admission. Tickets range from $29 to $114. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanes

Comments / 0

Community Policy