HEADLINES: West Haverstraw fire, corruption charges, Yonkers cyberattack, Durst trial

 8 days ago

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley today.

Two families are homeless this morning after a fire broke out at a home on East Railroad Avenue in West Haverstraw early Monday. No one was injured. Neighbors tell News 12 they believe the fire was sparked when an air conditioning unit blew up. No word yet on a cause from fire officials.

Three former officials of the Orange County Industrial Development Agency must pay more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty to corruption charges. One of the officials is former Orange County Executive Edward Diana. Diana admitted to accepting a consulting position with a company contracted by the IDA while he was a board member. He will pay back $90,000.

Yonkers city workers are just starting to regain control of their computers after a ransomware virus attack that happened on Sept. 4. The virus was quarantined on the network, and restoration began by the city's Department of Information Technology. No ransom was paid. The Department of Homeland Security was notified, and it is performing a forensic analysis.

Closing arguments are expected to end soon in the murder trial of Hudson Valley real estate heir Robert Durst. He is accused of killing his best friend Susan Berman. Prosecutors in Los Angeles say Durst first killed his wife Kathie, then Berman to keep her from telling investigators what she knew about Kathie's disappearance. Kathie Durst vanished from her home in Westchester in 1982. 'Buried Secrets,' News 12’s one-hour "Turn to Tara" special on the murder mystery, airs Wednesday night.

