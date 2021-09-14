CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU running back John Emery Jr. ruled academically ineligible

Junior running back John Emery Jr., projected to play a key role for LSU in 2021, is academically ineligible and will miss the season, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.

Emery did not play against either UCLA or McNeese State for the Tigers (1-1). He was expected to start at UCLA, and Orgeron said after the loss to the Bruins that Emery’s status would be evaluated on a “week-to-week” basis.

Now, Orgeron will turn to junior Tyrion Davis-Price in the starting role. In the first two games, he has run the ball 21 times for 68 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards with no scores.

LSU Football Schedule and 2021 season predictions

At LSU, Emery has played in 19 games and gained 566 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.

From Destrehan, La., Emery was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2019, the No. 2-ranked back in the nation, per the 247Sports composite. Alabama’s Trey Sanders was the No. 1 running back that year.

–Field Level Media

