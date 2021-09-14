Body fitting description of missing runner discovered, Eden Prairie police report
The body of an adult male fitting the description of a missing runner was found on Tuesday morning, the Eden Prairie Police Department reports. Mike Elhard, 39, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday, traveling west from his home on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, dark shorts, black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple watch.www.twincities.com
