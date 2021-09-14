CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body fitting description of missing runner discovered, Eden Prairie police report

By Molly Guthrey
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of an adult male fitting the description of a missing runner was found on Tuesday morning, the Eden Prairie Police Department reports. Mike Elhard, 39, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday, traveling west from his home on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, dark shorts, black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple watch.

