Drake Ties Eminem And Kanye With 10th No. 1 Album

energy941.com
 8 days ago

Drake is #1 on the Billboard album charts with Certified Lover Boy. He now has the largest debut of 2021. He sold 613,000 equivalent units. This is Drake's 10th #1 album tying him with Kanye West, Eminem and Elvis Presley. Kanye slipped to #2 this week on the album charts.

www.energy941.com

