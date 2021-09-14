CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

After another state budget failure, we need a Democratic realignment in Wisconsin

By Robert Kraig
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gX3pd_0bvUH0VN00

As the leader of a large-scale grassroots group that urged a full veto of the state budgets in both 2019 and the 2021 , you may expect me to rail against Gov. Tony Evers’ decision this summer to sign largely intact the GOP’s latest instrument of fiscal sabotage. This is not that column.

Endless hand-wringing over what moderates fail to do deflects from the agency of progressives. As William Shakespeare put it, “The fault is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.”

While Wisconsin progressives were largely cut out of the governor’s decision to sign the GOP budget, we nonetheless share responsibility. In contrast to our national counterparts, we have yet to build the unity and inside-outside power to co-govern on equal terms with the moderate elected officials who actually run the Democratic establishment (the official party is not the locus of governing power).

None of this will change until Wisconsin progressives come to terms with the new realities of our evolving two party system. At the dawn of American multi-racial democracy in the 1960s, leaders such as Bayard Rustin, Max Shactman, Michael Harrington and Walter Reuther advocated a grand realignment where the major segments of the left would enter the Democratic Party, while reactionary and racist elements would be expelled into the GOP. Although it took over 40 years, today the idea looks remarkably prescient.

An anti-democratic and dog whistle (and explicitly) racist conservatism has captured the GOP. The Democrats are now composed of moderate and progressive wings, with large numbers of women, men, people of color and LGBTQ people in both the moderate and progressive factions. The two wings might be separate parties in a Parliamentary structure, but in the American system they need each other to hold power.

The stakes of making this unwieldy coalition work are high in our era of earth-shattering consequences, putting an exceptional burden on the Democrats to bridge the enormous gulf from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The character of the new GOP rules out meaningful bipartisanship with elected Republicans, except for occasional initiatives that at best nibble around the edges.

This new intra-party bipartisanship has flowered in Joe Biden’s Washington because of changes in the balance of power brought on by social movements and shifts in voter sentiment. The 40-year moderate domination of the national Democrats ended after 2016, overwhelmed by a historic surge in social justice organizing, the Occupy and Black Lives Matter movements, and the popular resistance to Donald Trump. These movements were energized by steady climb in the progressiveness of the Democratic electorate in the 21st Century, from 28% in 2000 to 51% of party voters in 2020. There is no good reason to believe that Wisconsin Democratic voters are less progressive than their national counterparts, and substantial evidence to the contrary.

These shifts also fueled electoral challenges to moderate hegemony, beginning with the first Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, which showed that an insurgent candidate could raise an army of campaign volunteers and enough clean money to compete. There were state-level antecedents close to home, including Ed Garvey’s insurgent challenge to Tommy Thompson in 1998, and more successfully Paul Wellstone’s Minnesota Senate race in 1990, but they did not take hold. Sanders’ breakthrough in 2016 did, fueling the rise of an insurgent progressive wing that won a series of shocking primary victories over entrenched moderate incumbents.

The rising power of the progressive wing transformed Democratic politics. Biden, in contrast to Hillary Clinton, forged a strong general election coalition with Sanders and the progressive wing that proved pivotal to his victory.

After a 2020 presidential primary where all major candidates by post-Reagan standards ran on progressive platforms, the centrist Biden adjusted to the new political context, blindsiding his top advisors with the directive to get policies on a New Deal scale. One veteran member of his team texted a colleague: “Did that really happen?” This alliance continues in 2021. Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is the most sweeping structural reform pursued by a sitting president since the New Deal . With virtually no votes to spare, the fate of this agenda in the next two months is the first major test of intra-party bipartisanship.

This realignment has yet to take hold in the Badger State. As I told Wisconsin Public Radio last year , there is a striking gap between federal and Wisconsin state government Democrats, who under Evers’ leadership are operating by and large with the political playbook of the 1990s.

Facing an eight-year climate deadline to cut emissions in half, roughly 6% per year, Evers signed a two-year budget that will increase greenhouse emissions, and introduced one himself that despite some modest initiatives made little tangible progress given the scale of what is needed. The story is the same on mass incarceration, racial equity, skyrocketing health care costs, and almost every major priority.

Even more discordant was Evers’ decision not to line-item veto a tax cut that mosty benefits people who make over $100,000, and claim it is a victory for the middle class, which amounts to Clinton-style triangulation (adopting Republican policies to blunt their electoral impact).

The only real path for achieving different outcomes in the future is for progressives to build the power and strategic unity on the ground and at the Capitol to insist on a better deal.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In an article for In These Times earlier this year, I detailed the key building blocks of effective progressive power: 1) Investing in deeper organizing that builds a larger multiracial base in social justice groups and in growing the labor movement; 2) A better inside-outside game, meaning strategic alignment among progressive groups with significant memberships, grassroots lobbying, and electoral muscle with insurgent progressive candidates and elected officials.

Some social justice groups in Wisconsin, including Citizen Action, have dramatically increased organizing capacity, and there are promising efforts at better coordination. Citizen Action and a handful of other groups are also intervening in primaries to nominate populist candidates. We are about to launch a fledgling Movement Politics Academy to train the next generation of progressive candidates committed to aligning themselves with grassroots organizations.

But a handful of organizations is not enough, it takes an ecosystem. As a battleground state, Wisconsin benefits from massive outside investments in presidential and Senate election years, but too many of these resources are squandered on the sugar high of short-term political spending which does not build permanent power. One reason Minnesota has more progressive influence is because Democrats and progressives in that state  have invested more in organizing and base building.

This is not a zero-sum game; a more dynamic progressive wing is in the interest of moderates as well. I agree with the main thesis of E.J. Dionne’s book Code Red that combining the attributes of moderates and progressives is the best way to prevent a GOP takeover, and would create a powerful Democratic party that could dominate American politics.

The truth is that Wisconsin moderates are leaving power on the table. While Evers’ centrist branding could attract more moderate independent votes for his own reelection, as I told the Wisconsin State Journal , calling an ultra-partisan GOP budget bipartisan, and muddying the waters about its impact, makes it harder to attract moderate votes in legislative races and to inspire the base turnout necessary to defeat GOP incumbents.

It also harms the Governor’s reelection. In an era where base turnout matters more than swing voters, especially in midterm elections, not providing a full-blooded critique of GOP policies and a bold agenda on the major challenges facing the state makes it harder to turn out young voters, the most progressive generation in half a century. Ominously, the drop-off of young Black voters in Wisconsin in 2016 was larger than the margin of Trump’s primary victory. They simply did not see how Hillary Clinton’s bland agenda would improve their lives.

True power sharing between progressives and moderates in Wisconsin is the only path to full Democratic control of state government. To achieve their objectives, progressive organizations need to align with other like-minded groups and with progressive candidates and elected officials in a way that shifts the center of gravity within the Democratic coalition. Progressive activists must also do their part by investing their energy and resources in state and local power-building groups.

Moderates will not give up their domination of the Democratic coalition unless progressives build the capacity to insist on an equal partnership. As Frederick Douglass famously said : “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”

The post After another state budget failure, we need a Democratic realignment in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 8

Doug Gavinski
8d ago

Majority of the State of Wisconsin is conservative or moderate. Do NOT make Wisconsin the next California or Illinois. Madison, Milwaukee, Janesville do not make all the decisions for the state.

Reply
23
Gladhe8her
8d ago

Never forget that Democrats/Progressives destroy anything they touch. Their idea of socialism hasn't worked throughout history in ANY country and it won't work in the USA either. The first place these people need to be removed from is academia from 4K thru college. We have allowed them to indoctrinate our children and now our college level kids into thinking socialism is the answer to make every thing and every one "equitable" and it isn't going to work ever.

Reply(3)
18
Juergen Bee
8d ago

No we don’t!!! Ruin some other state!!!!

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill after the Senate passed it last month. It wasn't the price tag that tripped up the Democrat from a swing House district. It was that none of the money was targeted for a home state industry — ethanol and biodiesel. Axne set out to fix that. In the weeks since, she won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint would include money for the renewable fuels. She's now on board. Her biofuels bargain underscores the political strategy embedded in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nny360.com

Scope of Biden budget in doubt with Democratic divisions

WASHINGTON — Democratic congressional leaders vowed to forge ahead this month with President Joe Biden’s economic plan despite deep divisions within the party and growing uncertainty about the overall size and scope of the tax and spending proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday didn’t specifically commit to the $3.5...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year — midnight […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor in Nevada declaring Monday that he would oppose government mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state.Heller has historically positioned himself as a moderate and drawn attention for clashes with former President Donald Trump His Monday remarks — including those in support of voter ID laws and a new Texas law restricting abortions — signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.In a converted warehouse where he worked during his youth that now serves as an office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayard Rustin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walter Reuther
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
The Fiscal Times

Biden Jumps Into Democrats’ Big Budget Battle

With House Democrats rushing to meet a September 15 deadline for writing the $3.5 trillion spending package that contains much of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, the president himself jumped into the political battle that could determine whether the proposed legislation ever becomes law. Biden met with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Voters#State Government#Gop#American#The Democratic Party#Lgbtq#Republicans#Minnesota Senate#Wisconsin Public Radio
MSNBC

Mary Trump offers pointed response to Donald Trump's new lawsuit

It was three years ago next week when The New York Times published one of the most devastating reports I've ever seen. In the first real breakthrough on understanding Donald Trump's controversial finances, the newspaper exposed evidence of "dubious tax schemes" and "outright fraud" that the Republican exploited to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from his father.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro claims Democrats today would hold Bill Clinton accountable for Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Wednesday that if the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, as well as his subsequent impeachment, had taken place today, Democrats would actually hold him accountable. While discussing the affair with her co-hosts, Navarro cited Democrats putting pressure on former Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

308
Followers
450
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy