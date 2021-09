The Dewey Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education has approved its Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. Superintendent Vince Vincent said they have just under $11 million in estimated revenue in the budget for the year. Vincent said they have $1.1 million dollars in the ESSER program. He said that is an estimate in the amount of reimbursement funds that they will gain this year because that is the money they will be potentially spending.

14 DAYS AGO