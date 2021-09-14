CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson trashes Tua Tagovailoa after opener

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson said his team anticipated more mistakes from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass, an interception and completed 16 of 27 throws for 202 yards, his team bleeding the clock in the final moments after fellow former Alabama star Damien Harris fumbled with 3:18 to play at Miami's 9-yard line. The Dolphins won the game, 17-16.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Jaylen Waddle Identifies Biggest Difference With Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this year with the intention of reuniting Tua Tagovailoa with one of his favorite college targets. Waddle knows the young quarterback well, so when he says there’s a difference with how Tua is operating now in Miami compared to his time in Tuscaloosa, it’s worth paying attention to.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa carted off field after taking brutal hit

So much for wide-eyed optimism stemming from Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins’ impressive season-opening win over the New England Patriots. Less than halfway through the first quarter of Miami’s Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins sophomore quarterback was carted off the field with an apparent injury.
NFL
Boston

‘That’s what Tua do’: J.C. Jackson wasn’t impressed with Tua Tagovailoa despite Dolphins’ win

"If he doesn’t have his first read, he’s just going to throw the ball up." The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 17-16 in the team’s 2021 season opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards along with the first touchdown pass of his career, but a late fumble from running back Damien Harris ended New England’s last chance to take the lead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa carted to locker room after scary injury in Week 2 (Video)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field early in Week 2 after taking a crushing hit against the Buffalo Bills. Tua Tagovailoa was carted off to the Dolphins locker room after getting crushed on a blitz by the Bills. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, but it was clear something wasn’t right and the decision to take him to the locker room was immediate.
NFL
National football post

Tua Tagovailoa not among Dolphins captains

As head coach Brian Flores attempts to hush rumors of discord with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami announced five captains for the 2021 season. Tagovailoa is not one of them. Elandon Roberts, Jesse Davis, Clayton Fejedelem, Mack Hollins and Jason McCourty were voted as 2021 captains, the Dolphins said in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Boston Herald#Texans
New York Post

Tua Tagovailoa carted off after big hit in major Dolphins concern

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off with a rib injury after taking a big hit in the first quarter of Miami’s game against the Bills. He was questionable to return as of the end of the first quarter. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with bruised ribs, according to NFL Network,...
NFL
247Sports

What Mac Jones said about facing Tua Tagovailoa in season opener

Alabama fans everywhere will be focused on NFL opening weekend as former first-round picks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones square off Sunday for an AFC East spectacle in Foxboro, Mass. Tagovailoa was Alabama's starting quarterback prior to Jones earning first-team All-American status last season for the unbeaten Crimson Tide and now, both players join Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts as QB1s for their respective teams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Cam Newton: Quarterback speaks again after release from New England Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots last week, and he has not spoken much aside from an Instagram post. He said he would have more to say Friday during his periodic video dubbed “Funky Friday.” He made a comment Wednesday on Instagram, teasing what will come in this week's edition.
NFL
providencejournal.com

Patriots Live: Mac Jones-Tua Tagovailoa connection has Alabama fans excited

FOXBORO – When Patriots open up their 2021 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins, the matchup will pit rookie quarterback Mac Jones against his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. Jones and Tagovailoa came to Tuscaloosa together in the same 2017 recruiting class. The Patriots rookie backed up Tagovailoa for two...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy