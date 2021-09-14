New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson trashes Tua Tagovailoa after opener
New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson said his team anticipated more mistakes from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass, an interception and completed 16 of 27 throws for 202 yards, his team bleeding the clock in the final moments after fellow former Alabama star Damien Harris fumbled with 3:18 to play at Miami's 9-yard line. The Dolphins won the game, 17-16.247sports.com
