CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hear This Alaskan Husky’s Singing Put to Music

By Glenn Woods
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the YouTube page The Kiffness they have been experimenting with putting animal vocals through a computer and mixing them with music. Actually, they are trying it with anything they can find. In the video below you hear an owner of an Alaskan Husky ask her dog to sing. The...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 1

Related
Polygon

Movie musicals are finally getting over their fear of singing

About a half hour into Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Amazon’s wobbly screen adaptation of the West End hit about a young boy from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen, the movie finally gives us something to talk about. Richard E. Grant, playing ex-drag queen Hugo, mentor to young Jamie New, pops an old home video into his VCR. Onscreen is revealed a younger Hugo, dragged up as the fabulous “Loco Chanelle” and stomping around Britain like a bewigged warrior, belting out a song that could easily be mistaken as a Boy George B-side.
MOVIES
sparklecat.com

This Cat Video Did Not Turn Out As Expected

I have a fun short video for you today! Although it did not turn out the way my human was expecting. The whole point was to show me playing with a cat toy and a box, to show people how to be more involved with their cats’ playtime. I have to say, my human’s intentions were good, and I usually have fun with this type of activity.
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Woman Dances And Fishes With Pet Bear — And Isn’t Afraid

A Russian woman is proving that dogs aren’t man’s only best friend. She cares for a pet Asiatic black bear, walking him, dancing with him and taking him for drives. Veronika Dichka posts videos on TikTok and Instagram, unconcerned about the possibility the wild animal, named “Toptyzhka,” could harm or kill her. Toptyzhka, Russian for “little cub,” is also the […]
ANIMALS
thecountrynote.com

Unsuspecting Country Music Artist Sings Opening Song in Upcoming Film “Cry Macho”

Will Banister Recounts How Clint Eastwood Made His Day. Nashville, TN — The September release of Clint Eastwood’s much anticipated new movie, “Cry Macho,” holds the potential of skyrocketing one young indie county artist into stardom. Will Banister is just a good ole boy from Portales, New Mexico, raised about 20 miles from the Texas state line. He is an indie country music artist whose wholly traditional sound and deep-throated croon have lured millions of music fans to his vast storehouse of online videos. From his original songs to live performances to covers of some of his favorite songs, it’s clear that people have taken quick notice of this modern day classic, and they just want to hear him sing. As luck would have it, Clint Eastwood has become one of those people, so much so that he enlisted Banister to record the song “Find A New Home” for inclusion in his new film.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Husky#Cat#Alaskan
Tufts Daily

Tufts to hear the people sing (and play winds and brass) once more

For the first time in over a year, all musical ensembles at Tufts University will return to in-person modalities with full participation this semester. Vocalists, winds and brass players, whose participation in ensembles was restricted during the 2020–21 academic year, will be required to wear instrument-specific personal protection equipment; all such PPE will be provided by the Department of Music to any student who wishes to participate in an ensemble or engage in solo practice.
COLLEGES
Pantagraph

Watch now: Jam out, dance, and sing at Make Music Normal

NORMAL — Want to learn an instrument or how to dance, but never knew where to start?. Make Music Normal, a free outdoor concert festival celebrating community and art, might be the perfect place to start this weekend. "Make Music Normal is a participatory music festival — we want people...
NORMAL, IL
valleyjournals.com

Music staff sings praises of Principal Quarnberg

A supportive and competitive administrator, Principal Todd Quarnberg (front center) is at the center of HHS extra curricular groups such as the marching band. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Larsen) The biggest fan of Herriman High School’s performing arts programs is Principal Todd Quarnberg. He attends every concert and competition, staying...
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pets
Telegraph

Frozen the Musical, review: the venue puts the show in the shade

Short of sending a coach and horses to get you there and back, I’m not sure what else the powers that be at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (pre-eminently Andrew Lloyd Webber and wife Madeleine) could do to make the experience of West End theatregoing more magical. Flinging open its mighty...
THEATER & DANCE
Parents Magazine

5 Inspiring Latina Moms Whose Music You Need To Hear

In honor of National Hispanic American Heritage Month, here are five musical Latina moms worth listening to. When one thinks of Latinx singers/musicians who are also mothers, thoughts of Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B instantly come to mind. These empowering mamas create music that resonates and have shattered the internet more than once. But if you look beyond the mainstream, there are many unique and talented Latinx music artists who also happen to be mamas. These rockstar mamis make incredible music that satiate all the senses, while delivering conscious lyrics that go beyond the digestible pop musings. In honor of National Hispanic American Heritage Month, hit play on these five music Latina moms.
MUSIC
Wake Up Wyoming

This 4-Year-Old Is Real Cowboy Prince Greeting Disney Princesses

Chivalry is not dead. I repeat, chivalry is not dead. It just comes in smaller packages these days. See, back in the old days, men would treat women as prized possessions. This meant opening doors for them, pulling out their chair, and even removing their hats in their presence. Men also used to tip their hat to women when greeting them. Aside from classic black and white movies that I love to watch, this was also pretty common in the old wild west days. You know, back during the cowboys era.
KIDS
Goldendale Sentinel

Mystery Picture

Do you give up on who is in or what this picture is about? Guess, so since we didn’t get any responses to it. Oh, well. Let’s try again this week.
ENTERTAINMENT
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy