CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Best New TV Series To Watch This Autumn, From Help To The Morning Show

By Shana Lynch
Grazia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nights are drawing in and the temperature is dropping (although, really, did it ever get that high?) — autumn is officially upon us, and with it comes some some amazing new TV. Candles and blankets at the ready; it’s time to get cosy. First up, we have some incredible...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Best Morning Show Hosts of All Time, Ranked

Since the dawn of TV’s modern morning show in 1952 with the launch of NBC’s “Today,” thousands upon thousands of early-a.m. network hours have been filled with an ever-changing assortment of engaging faces — all in a bid to find the ideal on-screen personas to deliver news, information and stimulating side-chat as viewers go about their morning routines. After nearly six decades of the format’s dominance, these are, truly, the hosts with the most, who have made mornings uniquely their own.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Emmys, ‘The Morning Show,’ Broadcast’s Fall Launch

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday — and couple days before that, a new TV season begins. After a disjointed, pandemic-riddled launch last year, broadcasters are back to business as usual with a host of premieres beginning Monday, and the 73rd Primetime Emmys the night before. Streaming services also have a few big debuts, and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine says goodbye. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Streaming shows...
TV SHOWS
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ on HBO + More

Happy Friday, party people! This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that forever changed American life. This weekend is a time for us to reflect and honor, but it is also a time for us to cherish those around us and spend quality time together, grateful for what we have. One way you can do so is by gathering around to watch some brand-new, high-quality movies and shows that are new to your favorite streaming platforms. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, you will have a ton of fresh titles to check out this weekend. But before you drown in the options, let us help you point out the freshest picks! We here at Decider are here to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Grazia

The Best Autumn Comfort Watches To Stream On Netflix Right Now

September has officially arrived — temperatures are about to plummet; the evenings are starting to draw in; and the leaves have begun to change. You know what that means? It’s the perfect season to indulge in a little comfort viewing. We need the films and TV shows that are the on-screen equivalent to a huge duvet and a cosy candle.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Launches New Endeavor Ahead of Apple TV+'s Season 2 'Morning Show' Premiere

As her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show braces for its Season 2 return later this month, Jennifer Aniston is adding a new title to her resume. The actress, who stars as the co-host of UBA's The Morning Show on the critically acclaimed series, shared the exciting announcement on Thursday that she is officially branching into haircare with the launch of LolaVie, her new haircare brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Channel 4#Black White#Itv
Cosmopolitan

The Best TV Shows on Disney+ That You Need to Watch ASAP

It seems like all I hear about are Disney+ shows these days, but there actually isn't that much TV on the streaming service. Isn't that wild? The upside is that the television shows that are on Disney+ are all pretty excellent. No duds! No skips! Bless. Here's your guide to...
TV SERIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ showcases the new faces joining the second season of drama series ‘The Morning Show’

We learned back in June of this year that the second season of the hit drama series The Morning Show would make its premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2021. It wasn’t until August that we got our first look at what’s coming next for everyone involved with the first official trailer. And now, a new featurette shows us who’s new amongst the cast.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar+

How to watch The Morning Show season 2 online from anywhere

Apple TV Plus' flagship show arrives for its second season, with a star-studded cast returning to the screen including Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell at its forefront. Changing the face of television forever, make sure you've got all the details on how to watch The Morning Show season 2 online as it lands on Apple TV Plus.
TV SERIES
howtogeek.com

The Best Streaming Services of 2021 for TV Series and Movies

How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More ». Best Streaming Service...
TV SERIES
Apartment Therapy

The Best New TV Shows to Add to Your Lineup This Fall

Welcome to Watch Week, the time of year where Apartment Therapy celebrates one of our favorite ways to pass the time at home: curling up on the couch with a great show. September has officially arrived, and the highly-anticipated new fall shows are almost here. The television landscape is slightly more populated than last year, thanks to better COVID-related filming schedules. Both traditional networks and original streaming services have ordered a wealth of new TV shows — in addition to the return of favorites like “Succession” and “The Morning Show” — that will get you pumped for the fall TV fest ahead.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Featurette

The Morning Show season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17. Ahead of that, a new featurette was released over the weekend. Stars of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Karen Pittman, as well as director Mimi Leder, give an insight into what viewers can expect. Of course, we see the fallout of Bradley and Alex’s onscreen revelations. Episodes are also going to look at issues of racism. Based on some of the chyrons we see in the clips shared, rumors that COVID-19 will be covered are also true.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy