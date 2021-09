‘Today’s legislation ushers in a new era of growth and opportunity in Iowa,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds when signing the 2021 tax reform bill into law. “But we are not done yet. Next year, I’ll be proposing additional income tax cuts as we continue to make Iowa the most attractive place in America to open a business, raise a family, and start a career, stated Gov. Reynolds. Iowa was one of 11 states that have passed tax reform bills this year because of strong fiscal health. Other states, such as North Carolina, are currently considering passing additional tax reforms. Over the last several years, Iowa has made progress in enacting pro-growth tax reform, but more work is needed.

