School Mask Mandate Loophole

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith covid case counts rising, especially among children, the state has been mandating masks. For those in schools. But some districts are taking advantage of an apparent loophole making it easier for kids to opt-out of wearing a mask. Crispin Havener take a closer look at this new mask fight.

Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Judge Rules Against Parents In Lawsuit Seeking Statewide School Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has ruled against a group of Minnesota parents who filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. In court documents filed Tuesday, Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. denied Parents Advocating for Safe Schools’ motion for a temporary restraining order, which sought to require Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education to institute a mask mandate in all public K-12 schools.
EDUCATION
Commonwealth Journal

State lawmakers ban mask mandates

The Kentucky General Assembly has passed a bill that would eliminate the public school mask mandate that was put in place by the Kentucky Board of Education. The Senate passed SB1, their version of the bill, on a 28-8 vote. The House also passed HB1, which mirrors the Senate bill, on a 71-24 vote.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

TEA now says school districts cannot require masks, as feds launch investigation of Abbott order

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation into Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The investigation will focus on whether students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are prevented from safely returning to in-person education, in violation of federal law, Suzanne B. Goldberg, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights wrote in a letter to Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath.
EDUCATION
WHIZ

Ohio governor would issue mask mandate if law allowed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he would have issued a statewide mask mandate to slow spiking cases of the coronavirus if the Legislature hadn’t tied his hands through a strict restriction on public health orders. DeWine, a Republican, said he fears a fight with...
OHIO STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Education Agency Ban On School Mask Mandates Sparks Federal Investigation

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is under investigation over its recent decision banning mask requirements in schools. In a 4-page letter to the TEA, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights says it has not yet determined if the agency is in violation of any law and is leaving that to the investigation. To date, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against school districts for mandating masks on school campuses. That is where the Office of Civil Rights takes issue. The federal investigation will gather evidence to determine if Texas’ ban...
AUSTIN, TX
arcamax.com

Commentary: These school mask mandate violators are celebrating selfishness

DETROIT — Future historians seeking to understand the decline of Western Civilization will want to pay close attention to what happened in public schools in southeast Michigan this week. Spurred by a delta variant that has proved more virulent and dangerous than anyone foresaw last spring, public health authorities in...
EDUCATION
inquirer.com

Pa. school mask exemption loophole draws pushback from Wolf administration

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Friday pushed back on school districts that some accused of exploiting a loophole in its mask mandate, warning that allowing parents to file for medical exemptions without providing evidence violated the state order. The message from the state education department didn’t threaten specific consequences, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wdac.com

Loophole Allows Some PA Students To Avoid Masking

HARRISBURG (AP) – A loophole in PA’s mask mandate for schools is allowing untold numbers of students to go to class without having to cover their faces. The state Health Secretary’s order requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school and child care facilities took effect Tuesday. It includes an exemption for students who claim it would cause or worsen a medical condition. But the masking order does not require a student to produce a doctor’s note or other supporting medical documentation. Now some school boards that oppose the statewide mandate are allowing students to come to class unmasked with just a parent’s signature.
HARRISBURG, PA
clarksvillenow.com

Mask mandate approved for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A temporary mask mandate was approved Tuesday night by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board. Board member Charlie Patterson proposed the measure, pointing out that last year the numbers were improving in CMCSS. But now they’re getting worse. “Right now, whatever we’re doing is wrong,” he...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland parents dread quarantine notifications as first weeks of classes see school shut down, dances canceled

With more than two weeks of school under their belts, Baltimore-area school districts are beginning to see COVID-19 cases emerge in larger numbers — forcing hundreds of students into quarantine and prompting systems to alter plans and cancel events. Parents have been forced to rearrange their schedules to care for kids at home. Those who haven’t say they are dreading a call they feel is ...
MARYLAND STATE
Springfield News Sun

Alternative Ohio bill would prevent government-required COVID-19 vaccinations

Legislation proposed by Rep. Kyle Koehler would not stop businesses from requiring vaccines. The most sweeping bill in the Ohio General Assembly to ban COVID-19 vaccination requirements, sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, seems to have stalled. So another area legislator, state Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, is introducing an alternative that would give a pass to private businesses.
OHIO STATE
Fast Company

Schools closing due to COVID: Track district updates as delta variant surges

The new school year is beginning to look like the old one. With the delta variant of COVID-19 still raging, school districts across the country are facing outbreaks in their communities, and many are closing their physical classrooms just days or weeks into the school year. District Administration, a trade...
EDUCATION
KAAL-TV

Northern Minnesota elementary school shuts down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

(KSTP)- An elementary school in northern Minnesota is moving to distance learning for two weeks after reporting "substantial classroom transmission" of COVID-19. In a phone message sent out to parents, Vaughan Steffensrud Elementary School, a K-3 school in Chisholm, said St. Louis County public health officials recommended a 14-day stop to in-person classes to wait out the virus's incubation period.
MINNESOTA STATE

