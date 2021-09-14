Fujifilm May Soon Introduce Samsung-Like Foldable Smartphone With Stylus Pen

Niagara Launcher is often regarded as one of the best Android launchers out there. Developed by XDA Member 8bitpit and XDA Recognized Developer Maxr1998, Niagara Launcher is a breath of fresh air from the usual Pixel Launcher lookalikes flooding the Google Play Store. Instead of keeping your apps behind an app drawer, it lays out everything on a vertically scrollable list on your homescreen that’s easily accessible with one hand. The app hit the stable channel earlier in February, and since then, it has picked up many useful additions like customizable app pop-ups, folder support, and more. Now, the developers have released a new update to the launcher that adds a host of new features and better support for foldable phones.

