Fujifilm May Soon Introduce Samsung-Like Foldable Smartphone With Stylus Pen
It seems Fujifilm has plans to release its own foldable smartphone with a stylus pen similar to that of Samsung. Apparently, Fujifilm has filed a patent regarding the same at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent entitled “Electronic device and non-transitory computer-readable medium,” which was filed on Aug. 3 and published on Sep. 9, was included in the World Intellectual Property Organization, a database that protects patents worldwide, LetsGoDigital reported.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0