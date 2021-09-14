CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fujifilm May Soon Introduce Samsung-Like Foldable Smartphone With Stylus Pen

By Leah Yecla
International Business Times
 8 days ago

It seems Fujifilm has plans to release its own foldable smartphone with a stylus pen similar to that of Samsung. Apparently, Fujifilm has filed a patent regarding the same at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent entitled "Electronic device and non-transitory computer-readable medium," which was filed on Aug. 3 and published on Sep. 9, was included in the World Intellectual Property Organization, a database that protects patents worldwide, LetsGoDigital reported.

