The abysmal turnout in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election was a signal that, to many Boston residents, picking the next mayor and members of the city council just doesn’t seem all that important. A bit over 100,000 voters turned out — which is actually fewer than the number that voted in the last open preliminary election in 2013, and just over a third of the number who voted last year in the presidential election. The paltry turnout came despite Boston’s growing population, the addition of more early and mail-in voting options, and a historic field of candidates that — though they motivated core constituencies — apparently failed to galvanize widespread enthusiasm.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO