The NHS has experienced its toughest summer ever, the head of the health service in England has said as hospitals prepare for the autumn and a likely inevitable winter crisis.In a message to NHS staff on Tuesday, shared with The Independent, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard told bosses the NHS was going to have work in different ways to bring the backlog of waiting patients down as staff could not simple be asked to work harder and do more of the same.Ms Pritchard, who took over from Sir Simon Stevens in July, acknowledged the “very challenging circumstances” during the...

HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO