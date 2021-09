Unlike most of its kin, Razer's Basilisk gaming mice don't have a particular type of game in mind. FPS, RPG, MOBA -- it can handle wherever your tastes fall in the alphabet soup of gaming, as long as you're not so hardcore as to need, for example, 16 programmable buttons instead of 11, ultrafast 8,000Hz polling or another type of tailored feature. The latest in the line is the $70 Basilisk V3, a wired model that's not tremendously different from its predecessor, with the exception of its new Smart-Reel, which automatically jumps the scroll wheel between free-spin and tactile (stepped) scrolling depending upon how fast you flick it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO