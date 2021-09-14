CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon is practically giving away the Google Pixel 3 today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, iPhone — the Google Pixel is the new hottest smartphone on the market. Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone from Amazon for just $234 — that’s a savings of $559, marked down from the original price of $799. At this price point, you can’t afford NOT to pick up the Google Pixel 3. This innovative phone comes unlocked, and can be used on any network. Highly rated with an ultra advanced camera, long-lasting and fast-charging battery, and GoogleLens6 capability to see everything in your life in high detail, the Google Pixel is changing the world of smartphones.

abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Google just banned 8 dangerous apps – Check your phone right now!

The pandemic has caused financial hardships across the globe, and people are seeking to supplement their income. People on the fence about investing are treading into the stock market for the first time, while others are following the cryptocurrency hype caused by social media and public figures. You must be...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Hundreds of T-Mobile stores will be able to fix phones soon

T-Mobile announced that 500 of its retail stores would start offering repair services starting on November 1st. The company says technicians will provide same-day fixes using manufacturer-approved parts to customers who subscribe to its Protection<360> service, which also includes device replacement in case of loss or theft. T-Mobile is also...
RETAIL
TechRadar

The best iPhone deals and contracts in September 2021

When it comes to iPhone deals, Apple has never before been so diverse and full of exceptional choices. Cheap handsets, ultra-powerful flagship phones and mid-range options are available, giving choices to a multitude of Apple fans. But which device do you go for? That's the million dollar question. For those...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Should I still buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 or S21 or wait for the S22?

Samsung's Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 phones are both excellent Android phones, so much so that a prospective buyer might consider buying one of Samsung's older phones, rather than waiting for the S22, to save some cash. The Galaxy S20 in particular has had quite the price drop, launching at $999 right as the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March 2020 and now available for $650. That puts it substantially lower than the Galaxy S21, which is currently $150 more expensive at $800. But does it still make sense to buy an S20 or S21 now, knowing the Galaxy S22 is just around the corner?
NFL
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES

