ADA/USD: Test of Mid-Term Lows Not Encouraging Right Now

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nervous broad cryptocurrency market has begun to produce evidence within ADA/USD that speculators may be cashing out some of their profitable positions, which have been attained since late July. Having hit an apex of nearly 3.100000 on the 2nd of September and outperforming its major counterparts, ADA/USD has begun to experience headwinds and seen an erosion of value. As of this writing, Cardano is near 2.380000.

